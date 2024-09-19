Argent Trust Co Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after buying an additional 114,938 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 841,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,922,000 after buying an additional 34,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.99 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $195.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.32.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.