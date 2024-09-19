Argent Trust Co Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $153.33 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

