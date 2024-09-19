Argent Trust Co Has $2.11 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $1,133.19 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,071.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

