Argent Trust Co Has $3.62 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Southern by 40.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 31,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Southern by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 131,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 106,304 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,455. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

