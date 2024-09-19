Argent Trust Co Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.