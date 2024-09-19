Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,306,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.