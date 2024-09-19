Argent Trust Co Purchases 336 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $198.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

