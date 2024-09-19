Argent Trust Co Purchases 4,953 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Altria Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 468,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

