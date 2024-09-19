Argent Trust Co Purchases 877 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
