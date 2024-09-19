Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 25.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $193.75 price objective (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.30.

Cintas Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $201.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $209.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

