Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $103.58.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.