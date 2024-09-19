Argent Trust Co Sells 251 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,770,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

SHW stock opened at $375.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $382.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.67.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

