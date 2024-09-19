Argent Trust Co Sells 637 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $65,056,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after buying an additional 73,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

