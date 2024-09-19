Argent Trust Co Sells 6,406 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,508,000 after purchasing an additional 727,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after buying an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.