Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.05 ($0.12). Approximately 142,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,631,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.95. The firm has a market cap of £59.98 million, a P/E ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 3.39.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

