Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Up 6.2%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 611,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,242,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Arhaus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Arhaus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $8,326,000. FACT Capital LP boosted its position in Arhaus by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 310,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arhaus by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 252,192 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arhaus by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 112,583 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

