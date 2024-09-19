ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

ARHT Media Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

