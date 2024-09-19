Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 372 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32.
Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ANET opened at $361.70 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
