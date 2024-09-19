Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Update

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total value of $132,707.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $881,848,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $361.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

