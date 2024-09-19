Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,635 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Udemy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Udemy by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Udemy Stock Performance

UDMY stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.99. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $599,430. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

