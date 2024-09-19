Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 4,636 Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLW opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.33. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $57.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

