Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arko were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arko by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arko by 15.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arko by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 59,751 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $824.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.45. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Arko Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Featured Stories

