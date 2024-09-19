Arizona State Retirement System Buys 133 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank First were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bank First in the first quarter valued at $232,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Trading Up 1.0 %

Bank First stock opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $940.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.10.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

