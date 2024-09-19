Arizona State Retirement System Has $151,000 Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RPC were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of RPC by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 579,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RES stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.56. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.18 million. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RES shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

