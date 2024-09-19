Arizona State Retirement System Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

