Arizona State Retirement System Invests $182,000 in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,390.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.12. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

