Arizona State Retirement System Invests $86,000 in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after buying an additional 724,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enfusion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Enfusion by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 201,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

