Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTSG. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.32.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $14.87 on Thursday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

