Arizona State Retirement System Sells 108 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXC opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $919.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.95. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $132.67.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $768.36 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXC. StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

