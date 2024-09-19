ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $46.17 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

