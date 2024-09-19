ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ARM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ARM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.04.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. ARM has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion and a PE ratio of 148.06.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

