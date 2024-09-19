Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,224,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 11,866,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,483.1 days.
Aroundtown Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.
Aroundtown Company Profile
