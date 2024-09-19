Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,224,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 11,866,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,483.1 days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

