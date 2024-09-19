ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Karas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:SPRY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 2,126,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,515. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.90. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

