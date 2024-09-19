Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.05

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.05 and last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 96852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$823.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.00. Company insiders own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.