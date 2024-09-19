Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $200.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
