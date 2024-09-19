Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $289.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $264.00 to $289.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

ASND stock opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

