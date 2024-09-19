Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of ASND stock opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 257.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,762,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 120,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.