Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($6.83) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($8.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $148.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average is $136.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

