Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Trading 14.5% Higher

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,192% from the average daily volume of 3,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Ascletis Pharma Stock Up 14.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China. The company offers Ritonavir tablet; and ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus. It is also developing ASC22 for treating CHB and HIV functional cure; ASC10 for respiratory syncytia virus; ASC10 and ASC11 to treat COVID-19; ASC40, ASC41, ASC42, ASC43F FDC for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ASC42 for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis.

