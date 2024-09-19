Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 4,637.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,637.86 ($61.27).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($81.24) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.87) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,540 ($73.18) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,437 ($58.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,180 ($81.64). The company has a market cap of £24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,041.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,274.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,464.62.

In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($67.53), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,502,854.11). In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($67.53), for a total value of £1,894,660.56 ($2,502,854.11). Also, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($72.39), for a total value of £219,200 ($289,564.07). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

