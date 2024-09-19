Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 775 ($10.24) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ashtead Technology to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 835 ($11.03) to GBX 860 ($11.36) in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

About Ashtead Technology

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 767.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 766.62. Ashtead Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 401.75 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 893 ($11.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The firm has a market cap of £485.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,020.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

