ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $787.84

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $787.84, but opened at $832.67. ASML shares last traded at $830.21, with a volume of 255,511 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $881.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.06. The company has a market capitalization of $329.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,412,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 30.2% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.