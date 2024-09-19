ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 5.1% Higher

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $834.00 and last traded at $827.97. 589,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,253,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $787.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $327.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $881.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

