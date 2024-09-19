Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC cut its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASPN opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

