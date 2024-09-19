ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 1,804,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,616.8 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASAZF opened at $30.90 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
