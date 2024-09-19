ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 1,804,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,616.8 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASAZF opened at $30.90 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.