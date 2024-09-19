Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Down 2.1%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07. 19,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 61,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

