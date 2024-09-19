AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,383. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

