ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.80

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$46.80 and last traded at C$46.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.80.

ATCO Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$581.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.73.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

