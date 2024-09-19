Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves comprises 1.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

