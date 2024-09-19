Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.85. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11.

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

